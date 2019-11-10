On Tuesday, the Cooper City Council will examine the possibility of purchas- ing a new fire truck for the city’s volunteer fire department.
Councilmembers will also look at steps for a community development block grant from the state.
The council will meet at 5:10 p.m. Tuesday after- noon at Cooper City Hall, with a public hearing for a zoning change before that at 5 p.m.
