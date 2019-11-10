Cooper City Logo

City of Cooper

 City of Cooper

On Tuesday, the Cooper City Council will examine the possibility of purchas- ing a new fire truck for the city’s volunteer fire department.

Councilmembers will also look at steps for a community development block grant from the state.

The council will meet at 5:10 p.m. Tuesday after- noon at Cooper City Hall, with a public hearing for a zoning change before that at 5 p.m.

Kim Cox is the city editor for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6965 or at kim.cox@theparisnews.com.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.