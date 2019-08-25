Beautiful morning, Red River Valley!
Today will kick off a potentially active period of storms bringing wind gusts, lightning strikes and brief spurts of heavy rain, according to the National Weather Service. There's a 30% chance for showers today, though any activity will be scattered, so it's hard to determine who will see rain and who won't.
Otherwise, today will be a hot and steamy 92 degrees with a heat index value up to 102. Winds will be from the south southeast at 5 to 10 mph, leading us into a partly cloudy night with a low around 76.
Rain chances for Monday have diminished, and with a mostly sunny day forecast, temps will rise back to around 97 degrees. We can expect some cooling Tuesday and Wednesday as a cool front dips into the area from Oklahoma. If that happens, we could see a high temperature of just 89 on Wednesday. Expect storm chances to be around 40%, but watch the forecast as that may change the closer we get.
In the meantime, enjoy this last day of the weekend and prepare to stay cool tomorrow. Have a great Sunday!
