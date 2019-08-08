Paris Community Theatre kicks off its 2019-20 season with the funerally-funny “Dearly Departed,” an off-Broadway hit written by David Bottrell and Jessie Jones.
The authors are working actors on stage and in film and TV with many credits to their names. Jones is a successful screenwriter, with credits for comedies on the Disney channel and on film.
Scott Felion, a long-time Paris Community Theatre member with experience on and off stage, is the director of the show.
“As a PCT board member, I was involved in play selection for this season,” Felion said. “‘Dearly Departed’ was one that had been recommended. As soon as I started reading it, I could not stop laughing. I asked to direct this show because it really struck a chord, in my funny bone.”
In the Baptist backwoods of the Bible Belt, the Turpin family proves that living and dying in the South are seldom tidy and always hilarious. Despite their earnest efforts to pull themselves together for their father’s funeral, the Turpins’ other problems keep overshadowing the solemn occasion.
The cast includes James Shanahan, Lucia Bunch, Jason Cullum, Jenna Thurman, Joshua Maxwell, Sarah Stogner-Dickinson, Lisa Martin, Hunter Rogers, Kelly Spears, Kevin Wickersham, Jodi O’Connell, Jim Hamaker, Kaitlin Frazier, Lane Fettke, Sarah Kaminar, Ashley Pickering, Gary O’Connor, Sam Griffin, Wendy Hamaker, Kat Tillman and Wendy Hamaker.
In addition to Felion, the crew includes Courtney Bailey, Jennifer Cullum, Jim Hamaker, Devin Blalock, Laura Dial and Keith Cullum.
Community theatre is fun for the whole family, as shown by the involvement in this production of the entire Cullum family.
Jason Cullum, 17, soon to be a senior at Chisum High School, acted in PCT’s “Shakespeare in Love” earlier this year and eventually enlisted his parents Jennifer and Keith to act in and work on the show. They and his older sister, Annie, 19, are now all involved in “Dearly Departed.”
“I like doing this with my family,” said Jason, who plans to study theater in college. “They are very supportive of what I do.”
Annie is currently enrolled in online college courses and plans to transfer to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi next year. She is working on the prop crew for the show.
“I wanted something to do besides work and study,” she said. “Doing this with my family is nice.”
“Since the kids were little, we’ve drug them to all kinds of theatrical event,” said their mother, Jennifer, an instructionaI aide at Chisum ISD. “We think it’s important they experience that kind of entertainment. Community theatre is filled with people from other backgrounds. It provides opportunities for them to interact with people of all kinds.”
She and Keith, who is on the sound crew for the play, are from Lamar County, originally. His career in the Navy and as a defense contractor took them to many different places, and the family returned to Northeast Texas in 2013. Each believes that involvement in Paris Community Theatre offers them more than crewing backstage.
“We plan to stay involved in PCT even after the kids strike out on their own in the coming months,” she said. “I think it will help us when we become ‘empty nesters.’ Through PCT we have met others in the community and found other ways to stay active and involved in the community.”
Corporate sponsors for “Dearly Departed” are Gatlin’s All Paws Veterinary Clinic and Ameriprise Financial.
For information on tickets and showtimes, visit pctonstage.com.
