Joy Jane Hicks, 68, of Paris, passed away on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.
She was born in Dallas, Texas, to Charlie Pryor and Sarah Luce.
After her mother’s untimely passing, she started working, eventually settling in Paris, Texas. She was known to everyone as the kindest waitress, the favorite cook, the hardest-working mom and a true fighter until the end.
Joy is preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Bo Pryor; and her late husband, Henry Hicks.
She is survived by her companion, Leonel Acevedo; her son, Gerald Hicks; her daughters, Jessica Hicks, Misty Vaden and Christy Gwinn; and her step-daughters, Vida Fagan and Yvetta Hicks; her granddaughter, Alyssa Hicks; her sisters, Wanda Hager, Mary Ann Holder and Diane Sprague; many close relatives and many more close family friends.
At her request, an intimate graveside gathering will be planned this weekend. For details, please contact immediate family.
