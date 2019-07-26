Randell M. Berry, 78, of Powderly, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Services are scheduled for 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home, with the Rev. Peter Gray and the Rev. Chad McQueen officiating. Burial will follow in Union Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, at the funeral home.
Mr. Berry, the son of Warren O’Neil Berry Sr. and Oma Turner Berry, was born on Jan. 8, 1941, in Woodland, Texas.
At the age of 18 he joined the United States Army, serving four years active duty. He then became an active reserve and served until 1966.
Randell was a carpenter by trade. His hobby was taxidermy, which he eventually turned into a business.
He was a member of First Pentecostal Church, of Paris, where he was affectionately known as Grandpa Berry.
On Aug. 22, 1959, he married Lois K. Chance and she preceded him in death on Feb. 18, 2011. He was also preceded in death by his parents; a daughter-in-law, Ann Berry; and all his siblings, Kervin Berry, John O. Berry, Argus Berry, Ona Berry, W. O. Berry Jr., Sidney Berry and Francelia Berry Smith.
Survivors include two children, Debbie Miller and husband, Jeff, of Powderly and Donnie Berry, of Paris; six grandchildren, Randy Miller and wife, Ashley, Jason Miller and wife, Stephanie, Justin Miller and wife, Samantha, Cody Berry, Scotty Berry and wife, Glenda and Kelley Berry; 23 great-grandchildren; along with many nieces and nephews; a host of friends; and his loyal Boxer dog, Bitsy.
Casket bearers will be, Glenn Berry, Robert Berry, Darrell Berry, Ronnie Berry, Kay Berry and Mark Figueroa. Honorary bearers will be, David Berry and Larry Berry.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.