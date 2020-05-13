Monty Craig Thomas, 59, of Deport, passed from this life on May 12, 2020.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 17, at Canaanland Church of God in Reno, with the Rev. Blake Stogsdill and the Rev. Daniel Hines officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery at Deport. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
Monty, the son of John and Dorothy Farris Thomas, was born on Sept. 28, 1960, in Clarksville.
He created beautiful cabinets in his career of more than 25 years building cabinets.
He married his bride, Schelly Currin-Thomas, on May 8, 2000. Together they enjoyed their kids and grandkids. He had the ability to make you laugh, whether you wanted to or not.
Survivors include his wife, Schelly; daughter, Jennifer and husband, Drew Aker, of Paris; son, Jason Thomas and wife, Cayla, of Detroit; daughter, Angel Deanda, of Deport; his grandkids, Audree, Rylan, Alex, Shawn, Avery, Ashleigh and Jaycee; his mother, Dorothy Thomas; older sister, Debra McMikel; younger sister, Sheryl and husband, Patrick Watson; sisters-in-law, Danielle and husband, Aaron Strawn, of Cleburne and Deanna and husband, Glenn Lovelace, of Artesia, New Mexico; many nieces and nephews; along with a plethora of friends.
Monty was preceded in death by his father, John Thomas; his uncle and best friend, James Farris; his brother-in-law, Ricky McMikel; his father-in-law, Claude Currin; and his grandparents.
Casket bearers will be, Drew Aker, Shane Cole, Patrick Watson, John David Currin, Anthonie Hagood, Matt Owen, A. J. Syrus and Bradlee Watson.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
