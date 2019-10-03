Chester Eugene Martindale, of Paris, Texas, passed peacefully into eternal rest at the feet of his Savior on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, while surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on July 29, 1935, in Enid, Oklahoma, to Govenor Eugene and Jewell Laverne Miller Martindale.
Chester honorably served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean War. Chester devoted his life to helping young men throughout his career, serving 32 years with the Boy Scouts of America. He also worked at Tulsa Boy’s Home early on in his life.
During his teens, he played the guitar and loved to entertain, even having his own band called the “Texas Wranglers,” whom he traveled with for several years. Chester’s biggest claim to fame was playing back-up to Elvis, while performing at the Hula Bowl; he also turned down an opportunity to tour with Ernest Tubb, as he was already a devoted family man at that time. Chester loved trout fishing in Colorado and New Mexico, a passion that he and his brother, Jesse, shared together, until he was no longer able to travel.
Everyone who knew Chester knew that he was a family man and raised his family in a Christian home, instilling the value of fellowship with believers as not an option, but an integral part of life. He dearly loved and spoiled his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. It was a Sunday tradition that any and all family members join him and Joan for lunch, immediately following church services. He worshipped his Lord his last 40 years at Calvary United Methodist Church, in Paris.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 63 years, Joan Martindale, and she was his world; their children, Chester Eugene Martindale II, of Paris, Texas, Ricky Don and his wife, Lisa, of Tyler, Texas, Lisa Annelle and her husband, Randy Connot, of Paris, Texas, and Lori Michelle and her husband, Mitch Campbell, of Texarkana, Texas; grandchildren, Pashe’ and Jon Sykes, Abbey and Drew Smith, Cole Kelley, Garrett and Lauren Campbell, Hannah Martindale, Joseph and Kaitlin Martindale, Cayli Campbell, Seth Connot and Cameron Connot; great-grandchildren, Josephina Sykes, Baker Smith, Dylan Connot and Bridger Connot; along with several loving nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Jesse Martindale; and two sisters, Mary Nell Martindale and Judith Ann Davidson.
A memorial service for Chester will be held on Friday, Oct. 4, at 2 p.m., at Calvary United Methodist Church, located at 3105 Lamar Avenue, Paris, Texas, under the direction of Roden-Pryor Funeral Directors. The Rev. Tim Marks and the Rev. Beverly Olsen, will officiate. The family will receive friends in the Fellowship Hall of the Church immediately following the service.
The family requests that memorials be made in his memory to Calvary United Methodist Memorial Fund or to the BSA Troop 6002, c/o Calvary United Methodist Church.
