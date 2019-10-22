Bulletin Board

TODAY
Dragon’s Drama & the Children’s Room: 4 to 5 p.m. at Paris Public Library, 326 S. Main St. Theater-focused classes include dancing, creating characters, basic face painting, theater games, working with PJC’s theater instructor and students, making new friends.
WEDNESDAY
PrimeTime: 8:45 a.m., Steps; 9:30 a.m., Cards; 10 a.m., Aerobics; 11 a.m., Water Joints; 1 p.m., Crochet; 1 p.m., Mexican Train; 2 p.m., Skip-Bo.
THURSDAY
Holy Cross Episcopal Church October Luncheon: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Seafood Gumbo, $10 includes homemade pie and a drink, take out orders available,call 903-784-2206, 331 1st St. SE, east of Bywaters Park.
Rotary Club of Paris United: Noon, PJC Ballroom, 2400 Clarksville St., speaker, Dee Jacskon, Working of the IRS.
Blood Drive: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First Federal Community Bank, 640 Clarksville St., call 903-784-0881 for information or to make an appointment.
PrimeTime: Team Play 42; 10 a.m. to noon, CarFit Check; 11 a.m., T&T; 1 p.m.,Games; 5 p.m., Happy Age.
FRIDAY
PrimeTime: 8:45 a.m., Steps; 9:30 a.m., Hand and Foot; 10 a.m., Aerobics; 10 a.m., Scrabble; 11 a.m., Water Joints; 2 p.m., Bingo.
HealthCARE Express Trunk-or-Treat: 6 to 8 p.m., 5220 SE Loop 286
