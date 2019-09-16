Good morning, Red River Valley!

Hot and dry, that will be the primary forecast for this area as a high pressure system sits atop the Ark-La-Tex region. That will work to keep temperatures well above September normals, with today and Tuesday both forecast at 97 degrees.

With winds from the east of 5 to 10 mph, we can expect to see our heat index value rise to about 101, so make sure to stay cool and hydrated. Tonight's temperature will fall to about 73 before rising again to 97 for a remarkably similar Tuesday forecast. 

Keep the water bottles handy, and have a great Monday!

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com.

