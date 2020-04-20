Janyce Harlow Fangio Draper, 82, of Reno passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Brentwood Terrace.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled private graveside services for 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 23, at Meadowbrook Gardens, with the Rev. Charles Draper officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. In accordance with the executive order from Gov. Greg Abbott, the visitation will be limited to 10 at a time.
Janyce, the daughter of Alfred Thomas Fangio and Kathleen Clyde Griffis Fangio, was born on Sept. 20, 1937, in Paris, Texas.
She graduated from Paris High School, studied music at East Texas State University, and then worked various jobs around Paris for six years including SH Kress, the Corner Drugstore, Reep Winegeart Furniture, Liberty National Bank, and the Texas Department of Transportation. Janyce thoroughly enjoyed teaching private piano lessons for over 50 years and also served as accompanist for numerous church services, weddings and funerals. Along with her husband, she served as music and youth ministers in churches around northeast Texas and southern Oklahoma during the couple’s first 20 years of marriage. She taught Sunday School and sang in various church choirs throughout the years. She was an active member of Springlake Baptist Church, Paris, Texas, and the Tempo Music Club. In her senior years, she also served as an auxiliary volunteer at Paris Regional Medical Center. She was well-known for calling daily and telling jokes on the Talk of Paris.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Carolyn Fangio.
Survivors include her husband of 60 years, John Draper, whom she married on Sept. 11, 1959; four children, Kathy Ricks, Charles Draper and wife, Sherri, Melanie Stribling and Jeff Draper; five grandchildren, Kristen Stribling, Ryan Stribling and wife, Morgan, Lynsey Larue and husband, David, Leah Draper and Sam Draper; two great-grandchildren, Tessa Tucker and Landon John Stribling; a brother, Fred Fangio; along with many cousins, nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
Janyce’s sons and grandsons will serve as casket bearers.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations of Gideon Bibles in Janyce’s memory. Gideons International, P. O. Box 261, Paris, TX 75461.
