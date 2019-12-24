Randell Allen “Randy” Miller, 39, a loving husband, father, son and brother, passed away Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, following an automobile accident in Pryor, Oklahoma.
Services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with Pastor Peter Gray and Pastor Chad McQueen officiating. Burial will follow in Long Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Randy, the son of Jeff and Debbie Berry Miller, was born April 24, 1980, in Paris.
He was employed by M. A. Mortenson building wind turbines across the United States. He was working in Missouri and was headed home at the time of his accident.
Randy was a hard worker and faithful friend to many people.
Survivors include his wife, Ashley Emeyabbi Miller, whom he married on June 11, 2007; three daughters, Chey Robertson, Brianna Robertson and Kaitlyn Miller; his parents, Jeff and Debbie Miller; and two brothers, Jason Miller and wife, Stephanie, and Justin Miller and wife, Samantha; along with numerous nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
Casket bearers will be Jason Coker, Joey Goss, Eddie George, Noah Jones, Michael Lester and Robert Linn.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
