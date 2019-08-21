It all boiled down to wanting a different management style.
That’s how Paris city councilors summed up the city’s split with former city manager John Godwin on Monday, a week after he was suspended with pay. The suspension came after Godwin declined to resign amid apparent allegations about his management style.
Councilwoman Paula Portugal gave us the greatest and perhaps only insight into why a separation was needed, saying Godwin’s management style was based on fear. However, Councilwoman Renae Stone offered a valid counterpoint — in his seven years of leadership, there is no documentation that any of the city’s 335 employees complained to the human resources department about him.
In the end, Paris’ split with Godwin has taken on a civil appearance, which is likely for the greater good of both parties. Godwin will undoubtedly be missed by those who did not encounter a negative experience. There will be fervent wavings of goodbye from those who did.
The only thing left for the city and Godwin to do is look to the future. For Paris, that means the search is on for new city leadership. In the meantime, finance director Gene Anderson will occupy the role as he has done in the past between administrators.
Paris councilors should be thanked for their candor and their efforts to be as transparent with residents as they could be on this matter without a public hearing.
Klark Byrd
