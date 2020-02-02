Timothy James Wintz, 63, of Paris, passed away Jan. 30, 2020, at his residence. Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Timothy was born on May 18, 1956, in Charleston, West Virginia, a son of Robert Lee and Evelyn Stover Wintz. He was retired from the United States Air Force having served in Vietnam and Desert Storm.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Wintz, whom he married on Sept. 16, 1986. She preceded him in death in 2011.
Mr. Wintz is survived by children, Wilma Wintz and Damon Wintz; grandsons, Matthew Wintz and Robert Wintz; four brothers; and his dogs, that he loved, Murphy and Tinker Bell.
Online condolences may be sent to the Wintz family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
