Bobby J. Sale, 67, of Sumner, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020, in Paris Regional Medical Center. Family conducted memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Family Worship Center.
Bobby was born on June 9, 1952, in Paris, the son of Nolan and Jean Sanders Sale. He was retired from his business, Bobby’s Lawn Service.
He is survived by his wife, Nova Sale; sons, Cody Sale and Jamie Wood; and five grandchildren.
Online condolences may be sent to the Sale family at fry-gibbs.com.
