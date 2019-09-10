Paris Fire Department placed fourth in a national lip sync competition Monday night, earning a spot in the top 10 for its 2018 lip sync challenge video.
The video aired on CBS’ “Lip Sync to the Rescue” show at 7 p.m. Monday. After more than 11 million votes and from more than 1,000 videos, CBS chose its top 30 videos offered to the public for voting in April.
In answering a challenge by the Paris Police Department to create its own lip-sync challenge video, the Paris Fire Department became a 2018 internet sensation as its video, which readers can view here, co-produced by Jeff Davis, Lea Emerson, Broadway and eParisExtra.com, was watched more than 1 million times.
“I’m super excited for the guys, they had a blast making it. It’s cool that they get to go national with it,” Paris Fire Chief Mike Vogel said previously. “I wasn’t here when they made it, but I think it’s pretty awesome. I think the guys are kind of excited about it.”
Norfolk Police Department won the show — and $100,000 — and runner-up Seattle Police Department placed second, winning $50,000. Viewers voted live on Twitter to determine the winner, according to CBS.
“Congratulations to the #LipSyncRescue winner and thanks to all the first responders who participated. Now stay tuned for the CBS Fall Preview Special,” CBS tweeted Monday.
“I think it’s pretty awesome that we were the only fire department to make the top 10,” Fire Chief Mike Vogel said. “Coming in fourth is pretty spectacular. I’m pretty proud of the guys.”
