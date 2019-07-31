Bulletin Board

In reviving the rarely used federal death penalty, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday it would use the same lethal drug Texas uses in its executions. Ordering five executions in December and January, U.S. Attorney General William Barr told the federal prisons bureau to adopt an execution method “which closely mirrors” the protocol used in Texas, Georgia and Missouri. Proponents say the death penalty works to deter crime and some crimes are so heinous there must be a strict response. Opponents say it does not while citing the more than 150 people released from death row due to wrongful convictions. Should the federal government resume executions?

