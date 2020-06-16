JUNE 12 to JUNE 16
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
June 13
2:03 to 2:24 a.m., 121 2nd st. NE.
5:04 to 8:30 a.m., 1504 E. Washington St.
10:12 to 10:35 a.m., 865 Deshong Drive.
First-Responder-Paris
June 12
12:30 to 1:10 p.m., 565 25th St. NE.
11:51 p.m., to 12:11 a.m., 1024 W. Washington St.
June 13
10:01 to 10:21 p.m., 206 BTW/PHA.
10:09 to 10:29 p.m., 1350 26th st. NE.
June 14
1:10 to 2:46 a.m., 175 Laredo Drive, Reno.
4:29 to 4:43 a.m., 3290 Alpine St.
6:07 to 6:59 a.m., 1555 17th
St. NE.
10:57 to 10:59 a.m., 35th St. NE.
4:07 to 4:16 p.m., 355 3rd St. SW.
June 15
11:57 a.m. to 12:10 p.m., 142 7th St. SW.
1:23 to 1:36 p.m., 2810 Stillhouse Road.
2:40 to 3:02 p.m., 640 16th St. NE.
2:46 to 2:56 p.m., 1400 W. Washington St.
3:57 to 4:16 p.m., 2915 Carson Lane.
4:12 to 4:27 p.m., 1330 26th St. NE.
5:29 to 5:39 p.m., 2449 Simpson St.
9:49 to 10:02 p.m., Hubbard St.
June 16
12:45 to 12:59 a.m., 405 5th Sy. SW.
2:16 to 3 a.m., 2940 FR 79.
Public Service
June 14
7:42 to 7:56 a.m., 2526
Lamar Ave.
5:49 to 6 p.m., 2515 Bonham St.
June 15
9:48 to 10:08 p.m., 1065 Johnson Woods Drive.
Vehicle Crash
with Injury
June 12
1:49 to 2:21 p.m., 2800 NE Loop 286.
4:27 to 4:40 p.m., 607 Clarksville St.
8:34 to 9:11 p.m., 3600 N. Main St.
June 13
2:12 to 2:20 a.m., 11th Street NW/Graham Street.
1:42 to 2:02 p.m., 1825 FR 195.
June 14
10:25 to 10:47 a.m., 2400 Lamar Ave.
10:45 to 11:06 p.m., 3700 N. Main St.
