Leesville Baptist Church slates Fall Revival
Leesville Baptist Church will host a fall revival Sunday through Wednesday with Bro. Johnny Tucker and Teresa Harmening and the Leesville Baptist Church Worship Team.
Tuesday night special guest will be Bill Priefert, CEO of Priefert Manufacturing, Rodeo & Ranching Equipment of Mount Pleasant, Texas.
A free meal will be served each night at 6 p.m. with services beginning at 6:45 p.m.
Fall revival begins with services on Sunday at 10:45 a.m. with lunch provided after services. On Sunday night, bring your family and friends. On Monday night invite family and co-workers; Tuesday night is men’s night with a wild game meal and an antique tractor and car show, followed by special guest Bill Priefert; Wednesday night is Prayer for our Nation.
Leesville Baptist Church is at 11474 FM 195 in Bagwell, between Manchester and Addielou. Call 903-674-5782 for more information.
Mexico Mission benefit planned for Saturday
Blossom Church of God’s 9th annual Mission to Mexico fundraiser is set for 5 p.m. Saturday at the church, 255 N. Cedar St. in Blossom, two blocks north of Highway 82 on FR 196 N.
Tickets will be available at the door, $9 for adults, and $5 for children under 10 for a barbecue meal, live auction and gospel singing. Proceeds will benefit efforts to build and support churches and spread the Gospel in Mexico.
Hospitality COGIC notes 160th anniversary
Hospitality Church of God in Christ will celebrate its 106th church anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday.
Special guest speaker is Bishop R. L. Nichols, Jr., pastor of River of Life Church of DeSoto, Texas. Dinner will be served after the service. The community is invited to attend. Elder John Flowers is the interim pastor.
Hospitality Church of God in Christ is at 409 Fitzhugh Ave. Church phone is 903-784-7649.
