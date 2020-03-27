In a virtual conference on the Zoom online application, the Paris Junior College board of regents agreed to delegate President Pam Anglin more authority to act on behalf of the college.
The agreement allows her to make decisions regarding compensation for employees, altering the calendar as necessary, working hours, to seek waivers needed from the state in a state of emergency during altered operations, to postpone board meeting in the interest of safety after consulting with the board president, and to declare a catastrophe and take all actions as appropriate in accordance with state law regarding the temporary suspension of the Texas Public Information Act.
The college, Anglin said, has pivoted to virtual learning within a week, a small miracle.
“As of Monday, all classes are online only,” Anglin said. “... IT is critical to us now. … (and) our faculty are really stepping up and working with students in different ways. Everyone is doing everything they can to ensure students remain successful.”
Board member Louise Taylor complimented Anglin on how the college was handling the difficulties.
“I do want to say kudos to you and all the faculty,” she said. “It has been amazing what y’all are going in such a short time.”
The online-only instruction has been a challenge for the more technical courses that require hands-on training, Anglin said, but for now, instructors are focusing on learning theory, and once the shutdown is over, they will set up labs for students to catch up on face-to-face learning.
The IT department has been working overtime, Anglin said, filing for 150 Zoom licences so faculty can give lectures and tutor students over the digital audio/visual platform.
“I can’t say enough about our IT staff. It was amazing what happened in one week,” she said.
The college is also working to help those without internet access.
“We have placed an order for laptops,” Anglin said, adding that students who meet certain criteria can apply to borrow one for the semester, and that the internet for all of the campuses has been set up for students to use.
“They can drive up and do their work from a laptop,” she said.
The main hotspots are the Math-Science Building, behind the library, at the Greenville Center and the Sulphur Springs Center.
Also, the college is working on having physical drop boxes set up on campus for students to turn in assignments that administrators will then scan and send to the instructors.
On the college campus, the administration is running a skeleton crew, Anglin told the regents, with those who can work from home doing so. Some are coming in to handle any phone questions in the business office, financial aid, advising and counseling offices as well.
“All of the vice presidents are in the office every day and making sure things run as smoothly as possible,” she said.
All of the health occupational staff are rounding up their personal protection equipment, Anglin said.
“All of their masks, gowns, shoe covers, head covers, we’re donating all of that to Paris Regional Medical Center,” she said. “They need all that more than we do.”
