BONHAM — Amid climbing case counts in Fannin County, the National Guard will return to Bonham on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Covid-19 testing. Testing, available by appointment only, will be located at the multi-purpose complex in Bonham.
Appointments can be made by calling 512-883-2400 or by visiting the website txcovidtest.org. Registration is open on Friday from 10 a.m. to Saturday at 4 p.m. Results can be expected within 48 to 72 hours, according to Jerry Huffman, a representative from the Texas Office of Emergency Management.
Though there have been several tests performed outside of the mobile testing centers, the arrival of the National Guard on Saturday marks the third such public center in Fannin County. The first mobile testing center came to Fannin County on April 29, testing 27 individuals amid call delays and website malfunctions. Only one of those later received positive results back, according to Dr. James Froelich III, the County Health Authority. On May 9, the National Guard completed 32 tests.
“We’re trying to lower the restrictions so that pretty much anyone who wants to go through, can go through and get tested,” Court Judge Randy Moore said.
“The State of Texas continues to expand our Covid-19 testing capacities and ensure that communities across the Lone Star State have access to the resources they need,” Gov. Greg Abbott said. “I am grateful for the dedication of our Guardsmen as they continue to serve their fellow Texans throughout the Covid-19 response.”
According to the governor’s office, each team is comprised of medical professionals, support staff and soldiers.
“Covid-19 testing is a crucial mission in our fight against this virus,” said Maj. Gen. Tracy R. Norris, adjutant general of Texas. “We are proud to support our partners TDEM and DSHS in bringing this critical capacity to areas in need of medical support.”
More than 1,450 tests have been completed in Fannin County, according to the Texas DSHS website. Eighty two people tested positive for Covid-19, about 52 of whom have recovered. The total confirmed cases per 1,000 people in Fannin County is 2.37, lower than the rate of 4.76 in Lamar County. The rate for the state of Texas is 4.72 positive cases per 1,000 individuals. There have been 1,875,197 tests in Texas. Many of these came from required testing for nursing home residents and employees.
An additional testing center visit to Fannin County will likely occur on July 11.
