Billie Francis Monkhouse Weemes, age 86, of Clarksville, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at her residence.
She was born to Lewis and Inez Watson Fryar on Nov. 19, 1933, in Red River County.
Billie was an unforgettable woman to all who met her. Her smile, bright lipstick and laugh could light up any room. Billie was a wonderful MeMe to her grandchildren and they all were her pride and joy.
She was a member of Hopewell Baptist Church where she attended until her health wouldn’t allow it anymore. Billie loved the Lord and we know she is healed and dancing with Jesus now. She is preceded in death by her parents; son, Tracy Alan Monkhouse; and sister, Carolyn Fryar Cherry.
Survivors are two sons, Keith Monkhouse and Clint Monkhouse; one brother, Glyn Fryar and wife, Debra; five grandchildren, Tracy Monkhouse, Leah Denison and husband, Brandon, Nikki Monkhouse, Sean Monkhouse and Sabra Monkhouse; five great-grandchildren, Destiny Perkins and husband, Lonnie, Sam, Ben and Will Denison, and Brooklyn Leija; two great-great-grandchildren, Rhylen and Lux Perkins; and special daughter in love, LaFonda Monkhouse.
Memorial services are set for Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Hopewell Baptist Church, with the Rev. Paul Farmer officiating. Direct Cremation is under the direction of Clarksville Funeral Home. Mrs. Weemes will be laid to rest at Tuggle Springs with her family.
Memories and condolences may be made to the Monkhouse family at clarksvillefuneralhome.com.
Ecclesiastes 3:1-4 To everything there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven: A time to be born, and a time to die; a time to plant, and a time to pluck up that which is planted; A time to kill, and a time to heal; a time to break down, and a time to build up; A time to weep, and a time to laugh; a time to mourn, and a time to dance;
