JUNE 11 to JUNE 13
Paris Police Department
Michael Everett Rodgers, 66: Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.
Jacqueline Sue Henderson, 65: Driving while intoxicated, third or more.
Kalabe James Brown, 19: Unuathorized use of avehicle.
Michael Lamar Winton, 41: Evading arrst/detention, theft of property, $100 to $750.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Ashlie Nicole Dillon, 29: Assault causing bodily injury.
Reno Police Department
Albert Nolen Lee Hollaway, 35: Unauthorized use of a vehicle, aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.
