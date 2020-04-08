Linda Kaye Farmer, 70, of Brookston, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 2 p.m. on Friday, April 10, at the Pavilion of Long Cemetery, with the Rev. Doug Holt officiating. The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
Linda, the daughter of Archie and Faye Mitchell Mays, was born on Jan. 23, 1950, in Abilene, Texas.
She graduated from L. D. Bell High School in Hurst, Paris Junior College, and East Texas State University.
Linda taught school at Prairiland Elementary, Duncanville, Irving, and Cooper before her retirement.
Survivors include her husband, Archie Farmer Sr., whom she married on Nov. 22, 1968; four children, Archie Farmer Jr. and wife, Tammy, of Paris, Christina Welborn and husband, Wayne, of Frisco, Courtney Farmer and Suzanna Coyle, of Paris and Joshua Farmer and wife, Amy, of South Carolina; grandchildren, Lillian Saucier and husband, Jacob, Archie Farmer III, Taylor Farmer, Abigayle Farmer, Slade Farmer, Weston Farmer, Jacob Farmer, Hunter Welborn, Christian Welborn and Nathan Wiley; and great-grandchildren, Jaycee Saucier and Laiklynn Saucier; along with a host of friends.
