DURANT, Okla. — The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma General Election took place July 13 with official results released Wednesday.
Chief Gary Batton was unopposed in the 2019 Tribal Election and will begin serving his second full term as chief of the Choctaw Nation, according to a Choctaw Nation news release.
“Batton believes in the vision of living out the Chahta spirit of faith, family and culture and looks forward to continuing the journey of building a great future together for the Choctaw Nation,” said Charlie D. Clark in the release.
“I am honored to have the opportunity to serve the Choctaw people for another four years,” Batton said. “Thank you for the trust you have placed in me.”
In District 8, incumbent council member Perry Thompson of Hugo, Oklahoma, won with 873 votes or 79.80% of the total votes cast.
Legislative Propositions Numbers 001 and 002, amending the Choctaw Constitution on issues of the council’s organization and function, passed with 11,621 votes and 11,451 votes respectively.
Batton and the six council members will be sworn in during a ceremony beginning at 10 a.m. Sept. 2 in the amphitheatre at Tvshka Homma in Tuskahoma, Oklahoma. The swearing-in ceremony will be followed by the 2019 State of the Nation address by Batton, bringing to a close this year’s Choctaw Nation Labor Day Weekend Festival.
