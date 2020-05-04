Mark Ray Chappell, 52, of Paris, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Cremation was under the care and direction of Bright-Holland Funeral Home.
Mark, the son of Elzie and Sarah Bishop Chappell, was born on May 22, 1967, in Paris.
He graduated from Paris High School. Mark’s career as a Nurse’s Aide spanned many years. He worked at healthcare facilities in Lamar, Fannin and Grayson counties.
His parents preceded him in death.
Survivors include his wife, Kim Frair Chappell, whom he married on Aug. 3, 2002; siblings, Jimmy Chappell and wife, T. J., Danny Chappell, Johnny Chappell and wife, Linda, Terry Chappell, Rebecca Thornton and Ricky Smith, and Barbara Hughes and husband, Robert; his mother-in-law, Dorice Burk; along with numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
