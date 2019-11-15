Paris police detectives arrested Jason Nickerson of Paris on Thursday after pursuing him in a vehicle chase.
Officers said they attempted to stop Nickerson on West Shiloh Street, but he refused to stop and fled. Nickerson stopped in the 700 block of NW 13th Street, where detectives arrested him for evading arrest with a vehicle. Detectives said they found suspected marijuana inside the vehicle.
Nickerson was found to have outstanding warrants for his arrest for fail to identify and a motion to revoke probation. Nickerson was taken to the city jail. He was not listed among the county jail inmates this morning.
Police: Parolee tried to falsify drug test
Paris police called to the Parole Office in the 2600 block of North Main Street in regards to a parolee attempting to falsify a drug test were told Jerry Day was seen using urine from a container to circumvent the test.
Day was placed under arrest and taken to jail. He remained in the Lamar County Jail this morning without a set bond, according to online records.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 119 calls for service and arrested four people Thursday.
