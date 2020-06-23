The Texas Department of Transportation will host an online virtual public meeting at 6 p.m. June 30 to gather public input on proposed improvements for Highway 271 in Lamar and Red River counties.
A pre-recorded audio and video presentation will cover several improvements proposed for Highway 271 from Loop 286 in Paris, southeastward to 0.2 miles north of the Trent Lake Bridge in Lamar and Red River counties. After the online presentation, residents can provide comments and input that will help TxDOT improve this portion of the roadway.
The proposed improvements include:
Widening Highway 271 from two lanes to a four‑lane divided highway from Loop 286 in Paris to Pattonville.
Widening Highway 271 from two lanes to a four‑lane divided highway from Pattonville to the Red River County line.
Widening Highway 271 from two lanes to a four-lane divided highway from the Lamar County line to Business 271-D.
Widening Highway 271 from two lanes to a four-lane divided highway from Business 271-D (0.76 miles west of State Highway 37) to 0.283 miles north of the Trent Lake Bridge.
To view the pre-recorded presentation, go to www.txdot.gov and click on Inside TxDOT. Then click on Get Involved, followed by Hearings-Meetings. Then select the Paris District.
Residents can also copy/paste this link into their browser: https://www.txdot.gov/inside-txdot/get-involved/about/hearings-meetings/paris/063020.html
Comments can also be written and mailed to: TxDOT Paris District, 1365 N. Main Street, Paris, TX 75460. Comments must be received on or before July 15.
Comments can also be posted online at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/US271_Paris or emailed to Ellen.Perry@txdot.gov.
TxDOT’s Paris District includes Delta, Fannin, Franklin, Grayson, Hunt, Hopkins, Lamar, Rains and Red River counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.