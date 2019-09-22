Unless you’ve been there, you cannot know how challenging poverty can be or what decisions you’d make.
CitySquare Paris on Tuesday provided some insight into the struggles related to poverty with a simulation that had attendees rolling a die to determine what outside challenge would affect them — would it be the use of public transportation that requires two buses and a train to get to work, or would a government decision to cut nonprofit spending take away access to monthly bus passes? Are you cruising along with well-paying 40-hour-per-week job, your own car and apartment when your car breaks down and requires an expensive repair? Do you pay rent or fix the car?
There’s a pervasive idea in today’s society by those who have never personally dealt with it that poverty and homelessness solely result from bad choices or poor financial management. While those may be contributing factors, that’s not always the case. Many Americans — 40% — can’t afford a $400 emergency, according to the Federal Reserve.
Imagine being involved in a car accident that injures you just enough you cannot immediately return to work. You might get by on savings for a bit, if you have savings (32% of Americans don’t, according to Yahoo! Finance), but miss enough time and you could lose your job. Now, while you’re still trying to recover, you’ve lost your income but the bills don’t stop coming. There’s no settlement coming because the other driver left the scene before police arrived and they haven’t been found. What do you do when savings runs out? What do you do when your prescriptions run out and you’ve got no money to refill them?
This is not a farfetched situation — it’s actually a common reason people fall into poverty and homelessness.
Downtown Food Pantry executive director Allan Hubbard, a member of the Lamar County Homelessness Coalition, in the group’s last meeting said there are people here who do not believe poverty and homelessness exists in Paris. It does, and CitySquare Paris, the coalition, and host of other groups and organizations are hard at work behind the scenes helping to tackle it.
There is not enough thanks for what they do.
Klark Byrd
