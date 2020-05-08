Betty Jo Rose Stricklin, aka, Granny Grunt, our loving mother and grandmother was welcomed into the kingdom of Heaven on May 7, 2020. She was at her home in Powderly, Texas surrounded by family.
Betty was 90, born in Lamar County on Aug. 9, 1929 to A. J. and Thelma Hanner Rose.
She married Louie L. Stricklin who preceded her in death.
Betty graduated from Paris High School and Cosmetology School in Dallas, Texas. She returned to Lamar County where she was a beautician for over 20 years. After the death of her husband, she began her 25 years of employment at Paris Regional Medical Center and retired at the age of 75.
She is survived by her children, Sherry Daniels, Debbie Shaffer and husband, Charles, both from Powderly, Texas; Don Stricklin and wife, Tish, from Austin, Texas; six grandchildren, Rodney Daniels, Bradley Daniels and wife, Kellie, Brandon Shaffer and wife, Melissa, Summer Allan and husband, Bill, Ashley Bierstedt and husband, Denver and Taylor Stricklin; 11 great-grandchildren; a special sister-in-law, Maralene Rose of Paris, Texas. She also had many nieces, nephews, extended family, lifelong friends and her special little furry companion Gracie.
Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Jack D. Rose, and Jerry T. Rose.
She was a wonderful Christian lady and was a member of Southside Baptist Church in Paris, Texas. She taught Sunday School most of her adult life and is loved by so many people that she helped guide in their spiritual journey. She was a friend and confidant to many.
Besides her Lord, her family was the most important thing in her life. She was our anchor, our compass, our mentor, our strength, and our spiritual encourager! Her main goal in life was to see her family accept Jesus as their Savior. She will always be affectionately remembered by her family, especially her beloved grandchildren for her unsolicited “Granny lectures”! She would strongly state “you have no business doing that or going there”! She never hesitated to give her opinion and advice. However, we all knew that no matter what we did she would always be there for us. She leaves a hole in all our hearts that can never be filled, this side of heaven. She will be greatly missed.
Following CoronaVirus guideline restrictions there will be a private family graveside service on Sunday, May 10, 2020, under the direction of Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home, at Long Cemetery with her nephew Trent Rose officiating. The family will not have a formal visitation but friends may view and sign the register at Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home anytime Saturday afternoon May 9, 2020.
We would like to thank the Waterford Hospice caregivers for making our mothers last days in her earthly body as comfortable as possible. God bless you for all you do.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Powderly Methodist Food Pantry.
Online condolences may be made to the Stricklin family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
