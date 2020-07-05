Dorothy Faye Price Lyons, age 80, of Odessa, Texas, passed from this life on Sunday, June 28, 2020. She was born on March 10, 1940, in Paris, Texas, to the late Johnson Price and Ruth Hunter.
Dorothy was a strong, loving, caring and wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She was married to the love of her life, Everette, for more than 43 years. Dorothy was a Gibbons High School graduate and got her license in cosmetology from Aladdin Beauty School. She was a cosmetologist and caretaker for most of her life. Dorothy was a “mom” to so many and would give the shirt off of her back to help others in need. She was known for her love of hugs and kisses. In her free time, Dorothy enjoyed singing and loved to cook and was known for her tamales and cakes. She was a huge fan of arts and crafts and wonderful seamstress, doing everything from making pottery to sewing clothes and quilting blankets. She will be missed dearly by all who loved her.
Those left to cherish her love and memories are her sons, Terez Lyons and wife, Janean, Andre Lyons and Farland Lyons; daughter, Dierdre Lyons; brother, Selmus Price; sisters, Doll Price-Counsel and Betty Price; as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, aunt, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Everette Tallferro Lyons; parents, Johnson Price and Ruth Hunter; sisters, Geraldine Fuller and Florydia Mixson; grand-niece, Jadielle Ray; brothers, James Myles, Robert Ross Price and Hunter Price; and Uncle Fats Price.
Memorial services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West Funeral Chapel and condolences to the family may be sent online at acreswestfuneral.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.