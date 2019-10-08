Structure Fire,
Alarm, Smoke
3:40 to 3:53 p.m., 3201 Panther Drive.
First Responder-Paris
9:37 to 9:52 a.m., 1335 11th St. NE.
10:01 to 10:23 a.m., 520 8th St. SE.
10:25 to 10:49 a.m., 125 Brown Ave.
12:38 to 12:52 p.m., 520 8th St. SE.
6:57 to 7:07 p.m., 317 41st St. NE.
7:17 to 7:33 p.m., 3500 Clarksville St.
7:41 to 7:55 p.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.
8:06 to 8:15 p.m., 2810 Stillhouse Road.
8:16 to 8:50 p.m., 2355 Ballard Drive.
11:08 to 11: 27 p.m., 1400 W. Washington St.
12:19 to 12:28 a.m., 400 4th St. SW.
12:41 to 12:57 a.m., 520 8th St. SE.
12:58 to 1:24 a.m., 150 47th St. SE.
Vehicle
Crash
with Injury
6:53 to 6:59 a.m., 3600 Highway 271 S.
11:10 a.m. to 1:15 p.m., FR 197/FR 1499.
Public
Service
7:48 to 7:59 a.m., 3855 Jefferson Road.
2:07 to 2:15 p.m., 2760 Willow Bend.
