Paris police responded to a call of a rape at 11:10 a.m. Tuesday.
It was reported a 25-year-old had been sexually assaulted by a 19-year-old male. The investigation continues.
Reported burglary under investigation
Paris police responded to a burglary of a residence in the 2500 block of Lamar Avenue at 6:50 p.m Tuesday, when it was reported that someone possibly entered the residence through the front door after the complainant left for work.
The burglar had taken several pairs of shoes and some clothing, police were told. The complainant reported that unknown suspect(s) had also moved several items throughout the residence.
The incident is under investigation.
Calls for Service: Paris police responded to 99 calls for service and arrested 6 people Tuesday.
