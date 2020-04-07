Good morning, Red River Valley!
Gulf of Mexico warmth is filtering into the region on east southeast winds today, and while there's a slight chance for sprinkles and patchy fog through about 11 a.m., that won't stop the high from getting to about 81 degrees under cloudy skies. Expect a few wind gusts of up to 20 mph and sustained winds between 5 and 15 mph.
Clouds will hang around for tonight, and as winds turn to come a bit more from the south, we'll see the overnight low fall to just 66 degrees.
Then, believe it or not, the clouds will roll out for a mostly sunny Wednesday. The sun combined with southwest winds, will pump the high to an unseasonably warm 87 degrees. Without the clouds to insulate us, the low will drop a few degrees from tonight's low to about 58 degrees.
Have a great Tuesday!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.