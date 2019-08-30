Ms. Betty Willis Stephens, 83 years old, of Hughes Springs, Texas, formerly of Clarksville, Texas, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Aug. 27, 2019, in Grace Hill Nursing Center, Hughes Springs, Texas.
Graveside services are set for Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Willis Cemetery, Clarksville, Texas, with the Rev. Joe Liggins, officiating. Services are under the direction of Citizens Funeral Home, 500 East Church St. Clarksville, Texas.
Condolences may be made at citizensfuneralhome.com.
