Stephany Joy Adams, 58, of Paris, Texas, passed away on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, in Brazoria, Texas.
She was born on Dec.1, 1961, in Freeport, Texas, to William “Billy” Joe and Ruby J. McNatt Humphrey.
She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandson, Eli. She loved gardening, fishing and was an avid outdoor person.
She leaves to cherish her loving memories, daughter, Christin Whitley and husband, Erik, of Blossom, Texas; brothers, Lin Humphrey, of Huntsville and Mike Humphrey, of Brazoria; sister, Leigh Humphrey, of Brazoria; grandchildren, Eli Whitley and Daylan Whitley; nieces, Tara Humphrey and Melyn Humphrey, both of Huntsville, Amber Balderas and husband, Franky, Chelsea Ramirez and husband, Peyton, and Kynsie Ramirez, all of Brazoria; great-nieces, Olivia Balderas and Ophelia Evans; great-nephew, Lincoln Balderas; and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William “Billy” Joe and Ruby J. McNatt Humphrey; grandparents, L.C. “Buster” and Virgie Lee Easley McNatt; aunt, Doris Jean Williams; and uncle, Neal Williams.
The family will hold a private memorial service with immediate family only in Broken Bow, Oklahoma, on Jan. 18 2020.
In lieu of flowers the family asks to make donations to a charity of your choice.
