There is another angel in heaven.
Corky Basinger passed away on Feb. 3, 2020, in Paris Regional Medical Center.
He was born on Dec. 12, 1937, in Sumner, Texas, to Floyd and Zella Basinger.
Corky married Betty Boswell in 1958, celebrating 61 years of happiness.
He attended school at Central, in Sumner, and two years at Paris Junior College.
He was a parts manager at Paris Chevrolet and parts manager at Sandlin Chevrolet in Mt. Pleasant. He was a Paris fireman for 28 years and owned Corky’s Motor Co.
Corky was a joy to be around and always had a smile for everyone. He loved to joke and give his friends nicknames. He loved his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Corky is preceded in death by his son, Bryan Keith; his parents; and a sister-in-law.
He is survived by his wife, Betty; a son, Rusty; brother, Dickie, and wife, Shirley; daughter-in-love, Julie; four sisters-in-law; three brothers-in-law; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a special cousin, Deloris Gullion; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial services are set for Sunday, Feb. 16 at 2 p.m. at The Cowboy Church In The Camp with the Rev. Duane Hamil officiating.
