Friday
PrimeTime: 8:45 a.m., Steps; 10 a.m., Aerobics.
SATURDAY
Red River Valley Amateur Radio Club: 10 a.m., Paris Municipal Court Room, 2910 Clarksville St.
MONDAY
PrimeTime: 8:45 a.m., Steps; 10 a.m, Aerobis; 11 a.m., Water Joints; 1 p.m., Sewing.
DEC. 31
Smokey Lonesome New Years: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Fraternal Order of the Eagles, 1125 NW Loop 286. $15 per person, $25 per couple, meal and champagne countdown included in ticket price.
PrimeTime: 9 a.m., Team Play 42: 11 a.m., T&T.
JAN. 4
Disabled American Veterans Chapter No. 89: 9 a.m., Reno Fire Department, all diabled veterans are welcome.
JAN. 9
RRV Old Fashioned Hymn Singers: 9:30 a.m. at Springlake Baptist Church to rehearse and go sing to with the residents of Colonial Lodge and Heritage Retirement Homes.
