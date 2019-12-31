DALLAS — A 5-year-old Deport child who accidentally strangled himself before Christmas is not expected to recover from his injuries, his mother said Tuesday.
Rodney Moll, son of Roy and Amber Moll, was removed from a ventilator Monday in stable condition at Children’s Medical Center in Dallas. Doctors have told the family he will not live, Amber said in a Facebook message.
On Dec. 21, Rodney was jumping on a canopy bed while Amber was in the bathroom. He wrapped a string around his neck and tripped while playing, accidentally hanging himself, she said. Roy, a Deport VFD firefighter and first responder, was at the fire station when the department received the call. He was first on the scene and started CPR, Amber said.
Paris EMS, Paris Fire Department and Lamar County sheriff’s deputies also responded to the call around 1:20 p.m. Rodney was quickly taken via EMS for medical treatment and airlifted to Children’s Medical Center over the weekend.
The family has been at the hospital since the accident, and Roy has been unable to work, Amber said. A fundraiser has been set up on Facebook to assist the family.
“(Rodney) has always been the most loving kid. Even if he did not know you, he would give you a hug,” Amber said in a message.
