The sounds of live music intermingled with the noise of laughter and shouting at the Lamar County Fairground on Wednesday as the smell of food wafted through the air and the night sky was lit by neon lights. The annual Red River Valley Fair is in town.
Hundreds of people turned out to the fairground Wednesday evening to kick off the annual event and take part in the fun, including several children who eagerly waited in line for their chance to ride the many amusement park rides that had been set up.
“That’s the kids’ favorite part (of the fair),” festival-goer Twaine Walters said. “They love all the rides.”
For Walters himself, the highlight of the fair is getting to enjoy many of the various food offerings throughout the fair.
Brandon Kearney, another father at the fair with his children, agreed and said daughter Layla Kearney is especially fond of the large ferris wheel.
“I really like all of it,” Kearney said. “The food is great, the animals, the booths, it’s just a great time all around.”
Kearney said the fair also serves as a way for him to reconnect with old friends.
“One thing I like is that I see lots of friends here, and a lot of them, I haven’t seen in a long time,” he said. “It’s a good way to catch up.”
Lawrence Malone, a county commissioner, said he was looking forward to the live music, including Gene Watson, who performs tonight at 8 p.m.
Over the next few days, several musicians will take to the stage, including Mix Society, Stacy Musgrove & Stoney Creek Band and the Blue Suit Case Band.
For Katrina Wixom, Walters’ mother-in-law, the fair is an annual tradition.
“We took our kids to the fair each year when they were little, and now they’re grown up and got their own kids,” she said.
Today, preschool activities at the fair last from 9 to 11 a.m. Beginning at 6 p.m. is the carnival, along with the commercial exhibits, pumpkin patch and several showcases.
