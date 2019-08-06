Leadership and how the behavior of leaders and their results outweigh intentions were among the discussions of Chisum’s FFA students at their Paris district leadership camp.
The FFA program sent eight chapter members to the camp at Sulphur Springs High School on July 25, and FFA Director Matt Preston said he was glad the students had a chance to attend.
“Our mission is to help kids in premier leadership, personal growth and career success,” he said. “There is a ripple effect that comes from these camps. It’s very important for these kids to be exposed to these sessions and bring back what they learn.”
The one-day camp allowed students to rotate through 25-minute sessions and discuss different leadership skills, such as the communication workshop led by 16-year-old chapter officer and Paris District Treasurer Lannie Farris. She said she spent a lot of time beforehand preparing the workshop for the 120 students at the camp, and enjoyed working with her fellow officers.
“I wasn’t really nervous, but not everything went like I planned it,” she said. “But my partner had hosted workshops before, and it went good overall.”
Preston said the yearly camp is a great way to prepare student leaders for the upcoming year and connect them with different area leaders.
“The point is to learn skills that they can come back and implement as district and chapter leaders and in turn, teach chapter members,” he said.
Farris said conference members also collected dog and cat food cans to make a donation to the Sulphur Springs Animal Shelter.
“It wasn’t as big as we had hoped it would be, but we got to make a small donation,” she said.
Preston said the Chisum chapter has 247 students total. FFA is a national nonprofit focused on providing classes for middle and high schoolers that promote agricultural education, specifically agricultural science, business and technology.
Farris said the goal of the chapter this year was to get involved with other schools such as Chisum middle and elementary schools, and connect with other FFA chapters in the area such as Prairiland and Detroit. Farris also said the chapter will also focus on community service and education.
Farris said she gave up sports and other extracurriculars so she could focus on her involvement with FFA, but she wouldn’t change a thing.
“My most favorite thing about FFA is getting to meet all the new people and getting to make friends along the way, because it seems like everytime I go to a competition or event or workshop, you can always make a new friend along the way,” she said. “And some of those people are the best people. They’re really good kids.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.