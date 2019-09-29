Sometimes even good news is bad news.
Take, for instance, today’s report on opioid use: “Fortunately, Texas continues to have one of the lowest rates of drug overdose deaths involving opioids, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse. In 2017, there were 1,458 overdose deaths involving opioids in Texas, or a rate of 5.1 deaths per 100,000 people, compared to the national rate of 14.6 deaths per 100,000 people.”
While it’s good news that Texas has a low rate of drug overdose deaths, the bad news is there’s still overdose deaths, made all the worse in the fact that it’s a preventable cause of death.
Opioid regulations have challenged pharmacists by adding unreimbursed tasks to the job of filling prescriptions, Paris Apothecary owner Lee Ann Hampton said, but they’ve also helped cut down on methods of obtaining those drugs, like doctor shopping, Lamar County Sheriff’s Capt. Anson Amis said.
There’s also been a change in supply and demand, Dr. Norberto Vargas said, as a single hydrocodone pill that used to cost $3 to $5 on the street now costs $10 to $12. Now seen as an expensive option, drug abusers and those who attempt to self-medicate turn to cheaper alternatives, like heroin.
As we learned in July 14’s story, “Regional methamphetamine use rising,” methamphetamine is this area’s illicit drug of choice, and it’s no coincidence that that it’s popularity has gone up as its price has gone down.
“When I first started working dope in 2005, we were buying an ounce anywhere from $1,500 to $1,700 an ounce. Now we can buy it for as low as $350 to $400 an ounce — 28 grams,” Amis said. “The most common way used to be $100 per gram, and now its cut to less than half of that.”
Drug abuse is a multifaceted issue that has claimed too many American lives. We must continue to support law enforcement and legislative initiatives to combat this threat, and we must continue to support the efforts and facilities that help guide drug abusers to a better path.
The Paris News Editorial Board publishes editorials on topics of local relevance every Wednesday and Sunday.
