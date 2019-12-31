John David Brown, 35, of Bogata, died on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019; Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home.
Jan 5
Community Calendar
Online Poll
Should PEDC seek loans to offer cash incentives for jobs?
Paris Economic Development Corp. directors recently learned the entity will need to borrow $3 million to cover cash incentives if all prospective industries currently in negotiations decide to locate in Paris. In acknowledging that "jobs are not easy to come by," board member Dr. A.J. Hashmi said he "would be hard pushed not to" allow the PEDC to incur debt if a new prospect would bring 60 to 100 jobs. Executive director Michael Paris and interim Paris city manager Gene Anderson cautioned future prospects should be taken on a case-by-case basis, with Anderson adding that an economic downturn would cause problems. Should PEDC seek loans to offer cash incentives to businesses for jobs?
