The Independent Bankers Association of Texas has announced the addition of H. Gregory Wilson, president and chief executive officer of Lamar National Bank in Paris, to its board of directors for 2019-20. Wilson was elected to this position during the association’s 45th annual convention held late September in Galveston.
Wilson has been with Lamar National Bank for nearly a decade and has been in his current position leading the bank for the past four years. Additionally, he serves as vice chairman of the board. Prior to his time as a community banker, he was a floor trader at the Chicago Board of Trade and also worked in venture capital, real estate and mortgage lending. In addition to his new role on the IBAT board, Wilson is on the IBAT Services board and IBAT Legislative Committee.
Wilson is a fifth-generation Paris resident. He currently serves as chairman of the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce and a board member of the Greater Paris Development Foundation and Paris Wildcat Athletic Booster Club. His previous volunteer leadership positions include chairman of United Way of Lamar County, president of the Rotary Club of Paris United and Paris Downtown Association, as well as serving as a board member of the Paris Education Foundation, Paris Visitors and Convention Council, Paris Skeet & Trap Club and Denver Pyle Children’s Charities.
A graduate of the University of Pennsylvania, Wilson was a pole vaulter on the varsity track team. He is also a graduate of the Southwestern Graduate School of Banking at Southern Methodist University, for which he was class salutatorian and graduated with distinction. Wilson and his wife, Jenny, have three children. In his personal time, he enjoys traveling, drinking wine, hunting, fishing, hiking and snowboarding. Wilson and his family are active members of Holy Cross Episcopal Church.
Austin-based IBAT represents more than 2,800 independent banks and branches in 700 Texas communities. Additional information about the new board of directors can be found at www.ibat.org.
