DEC. 2 to DEC. 3
Fire Department Assist Police
4:32 to 4:51p.m., City of Paris.
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
11:02 to 11:03 a.m., 800 W Center St.
1:04 to 1:05 p.m., 3140 Lamar Ave.
First Responder - Paris
7:11 to 7:21 a.m., 3410 Clarksville St.
8:04 to 8:14 a.m., 610 Deshong Drive.
11:08 to 11:29 a.m., 920 N Collegiate Drive.
1:21 to 1:23 p.m., 925 Clarksville St.
5:15 to 5:26 p.m., 2810 Stillhouse Road.
5:18 to 5:26 p.m., 1755 Fairfax St.
3:56 to 4:14 a.m., 235 NW 27th St.
5:33 to 5:45 a.m., 3510 Darnell Road.
Vehicle Crash With Injury
8:22 to 8:51 a.m., 3561 NE Loop 286.
8:46 to 8:46 a.m., 3561 NE Loop 286.
1:05 to 1:19 p.m., 800 N Main St.
3:40 to 4:02 p.m., 925 Clarksville St.
Public Service
9:28 to 10:15 a.m., 2675 SE 41st St.
11:39 a.m. to 12:03 p.m., 225 SE 34th St.
5:14 to 5:25 p.m., Clarksville Street/SE 33rd Street.
11:16 p.m. to 12:19 a.m., 2675 SE 41st St.
