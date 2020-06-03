Rowan Quinn Mayes, age 7, of Bogata, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020, at Paris Regional Medical Center, following an automobile accident that occurred in McCurtain County, Oklahoma.
Services are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 6, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with the Rev. Mark Simmons officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Cremation will follow the funeral service.
Rowan was born on Oct. 22, 2012, in Paris.
He was a student at Blossom Elementary School where he would have been in the second grade this fall. Rowan played on the Blossom Baseball Team and was looking forward to the day when he would be eligible to play football. He was an avid fisherman and went every chance he got.
Survivors include his mother, Cassie Mayes and Kara Smith, of Bogata; his father, Daniel Wims, of Paris; his twin sister, Irelan Mayes; a brother, Hayden Townsend; a sister, Matalynn Porterfield; grandparents, Randy and Lisa Mayes, of Reno, David and Anna Wims, of Paris and Dana Smith, of Bogata; his great-grandmother, Carolyn Bernard, of California; his great-great-grandmother, Rose VanSickle, of Paris; and uncles and aunts, John Wims and wife, Nicole and Angelina Alexander and husband, Blake; along with a host of friends.
