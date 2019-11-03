Beautiful morning, Red River Valley!
Hopefully you're staying warm during these low-30s mornings, which we have again today. Don't worry, though. Southern winds will pump warm air into the region. That will push today's high back into the low 60s.
There should be much more moisture in the atmosphere, too, and while that will set us up for some Monday storms, it will also keep Sunday's overnight in the low 40s.
The National Weather Service is expecting Monday to have a sunny start, and daytime heating should get us up to around 66 degrees. It'll be overnight Monday, possibly very early Tuesday morning, that storms will return. Monday night has a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms with a low of about 52.
It's looking like we'll have a pretty good chance of storms every day through Thursday, with Friday shaping up to be mostly sunny. Models aren't showing much in the way of severe weather, though meteorologists warn locally heavy downpours can be expected.
But hey, it's a sunny, warm Sunday and the last day of the weekend. Take some time to recover from rolling your clocks back, and have a great day!
