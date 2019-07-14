The Paris Fire Department gave the Paris Boy’s and Girl’s Club the all clear to re-enter its building after a gas leak scare Friday afternoon.
Unit director Katrina Mitchell said they smelled gas in the building and evacuated the children as a safety measure. Mitchell posted to the club’s Facebook page, requesting parents to come pick their children up at the sports fields behind the building.
Paris firefighters and Atmos Energy responded to the call. An Atmos Energy serviceman investigated the building and turned off the gas. Mitchell said they were told there was no danger, and the fire department cleared the staff and children to go back into the building around 4 p.m.
