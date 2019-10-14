Paris police officers said Debra Jean Brown of Paris was arrested on suspicion of intoxication after they found a silver Volkswagen Jetta in the 2100 block of Church Street had jumped a curb and was high-centered at 1:47 a.m. Saturday.
The driver, 51-year-old Brown, was arrested for intoxication. It was later found Brown has had at least two prior convictions for driving while intoxicated.
She was later taken to the Lamar County Jail. She was released Saturday on $10,000 bond, according to online jail records.
Police arrest 14-year-old for truck theft
Paris police responded to the 1300 block of West Campbell Street at 8:34 a.m. Thursday, where a complainant reported a white 2003 Chevrolet pick-up was stolen. At about 9:30 a.m., officers responded to the 1400 block of West Cherry Street and found the vehicle.
A 14-year-old boy was found asleep inside the vehicle and was arrested after police said he admitted to taking the vehicle without the owner’s permission. He was later transferred to the juvenile detention center in Grayson County.
The vehicle was returned to the owner.
Warrant leads to probation office arrest
Paris police arrested Ladarryl Wayne Wallace, 35, of Paris, at the Lamar County Probation Office on a felony motion to revoke warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Wallace was booked and later taken to the Lamar County Jail, where he remained this morning, according to online jail records.
Police investigate assault report
Paris police responding to a disturbance in the 3800 block of Lamar Avenue at 1:46 p.m. Sunday were told a 30-year-old man from Huffman had assaulted a 30-year-old Paris woman while waiting on food at the drive-thru.
The complainant said she had picked the suspect up in Arkansas and while enroute to Paris, he became paranoid, police said. The man pulled a knife and threatened bodily harm before the the woman escaped from the vehicle, police were told. The man then got into the driver’s seat and fled the scene, the woman told police. The suspect struck another vehicle while driving away, police said.
The incident is under investigation.
Police: Stolen vehicle submerged in lake
Paris police said they were told a vehicle was submerged at the boat ramp at Lake Gibbons at 11:56 a.m. Friday. No one was inside the vehicle.
The vehicle was found to have been stolen out of Fannin County, police said.
Home burglaries under investigation
A residence in the 4500 block of Thomas Drive was reported being burglarized at noon Friday, police said.
It was reported someone had forced the back door open and had stolen two televisions and some hand tools. The investigation continues, police said.
Police also were called to a reported burglary in the 400 block of East Henderson Street at 3:10 p.m. Sunday. Officers were told someone kicked in the front door and had thrown bricks through three windows.
The owner said the house is being renovated and the only things that were missing were two gas heaters, police said.
The investigation continues.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 264 calls for service and arrested 12 people during the weekend.
