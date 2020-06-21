The North Texas Food Bank, teaming up once again with the Paris First Assembly and Lamar Avenue Church of Christ, will return to Lamar County on Wednesday to distribute kitted food boxes.
From 9 to 11 a.m., in the parking lot of Lamar Avenue Church of Christ, 3535 Lamar Ave., members of the Texas National Guard will help the North Texas Food Bank hand out pre-packaged food boxes in a low-touch distribution model. The food bank came to Lamar County on May 20 to help with Covid-19 response and served 250 cars, according to Paris First Assembly pastor Mickey Ellis, who helped organize both events. The organization estimates over 300 families received the boxes.
