Dylan's Drivers
Dylan’s Drivers, the all-volunteer nonprofit group that offers safe, free and confidential rides to anyone who feels they cannot safely drive themselves or trust their safety to another driver for any reason, has planned a volunteer training session for 6 to 7 p.m. Monday at the organization, 1455 20th St. NE in Paris.

Volunteers are asked to allow one hour for the training the organization describes as “quick and easy.” Visit www.DDCalendar.org and scroll to the Jan. 27 training to sign up.

