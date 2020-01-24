Dylan’s Drivers, the all-volunteer nonprofit group that offers safe, free and confidential rides to anyone who feels they cannot safely drive themselves or trust their safety to another driver for any reason, has planned a volunteer training session for 6 to 7 p.m. Monday at the organization, 1455 20th St. NE in Paris.
Volunteers are asked to allow one hour for the training the organization describes as “quick and easy.” Visit www.DDCalendar.org and scroll to the Jan. 27 training to sign up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.